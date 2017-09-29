Stella McCartney Kids Swan Mini Me Collection – Fall 2017

Stella McCartney has brought out the symbol grace and beauty to her collection with her Swan collection. As seen on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, Stella McCartney Women’s Fall 2016 Collection included a number of looks featuring Swan patterns. For Fall 2017, Stella McCartney Kids has designed a number of Mini Me Swan Looks inspired by the Women’s Fall 2016 Collection. Here a a few of my favorite outfits for baby and girl available online and ship worldwide.

How adorable is this little Stella McCartney Kids model wearing her red and white swan shaped sunglasses? She looks picture perfect wearing this Stella McCartney Kids Red Bomber Jacket. Inspired from the designer’s swan themed womenswear collection, this distinctive Mini-me bomber jacket by Stella McCartney is a great way of injecting a little fun into casual wear outfits. Complete the look with this Stella McCartney Kids Girls Pink ‘Bessie’ pink swan print dress, beautifully made in a soft, viscose fabric with red crêpe fabric paneling, and has fashionable three quarter length sleeves.

Another cute look for girls by STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS is this Mini Me Irma Pink Swan Top and matching skirt. Super soft and lightweight, this lovely pink Irma top from Stella McCartney Kids is made in viscose which will feel smooth against the skin. It has a mini-me inspired swan print and a contrast ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem. Looks perfect with a matching ‘Myrtle’ skirt with an adjustable waistband and colorful fringed belt.

Love this Mini Me look taken directly from the Stella McCartney Women’s Collection featuring this Grace Blue Swan Print Puffer Coat and Misty Blue Star Dress. This lightweight water-repellent puffer coat, featuring the AW17 all-over Swan print has a stand-up collar, ribbed trims, front pockets and side zipper fastening. Looks perfect with this festive tulle dress in long sleeves featuring sheer overlay with embroidered stars.

Gorgeous grey swan look for girls taken from the Stella McCartney Women’s runway show featuring this Dusty Gray Swan Patch Bomber Jacket. Made in a warm wool bend with gorgeous swan appliqué, this grey bomber jacket by Stella McCartney Kids is super cosy and comfy wear, making it a great extra layer in chilly weather. Looks perfect with this Grey ‘Betty’ Swan Sweatshirt made in organic cotton jersey, with a pink swan, mini-me inspired design from the womenswear collection. Complete the look with a pair of Nina Gray Distressed Skinny Jeans and Silver ‘Wendy’ Wedge Boots.

This McCartney Girls Teal Bessie Dress is my personal favorite. Made in a beautiful teal swan print that draws its inspiration from the designer’s womenswear collection, this Mini-me ‘Bessie’ dress by is beautifully made in a soft, viscose fabric with blue crêpe fabric paneling, and fashionable three quarter length sleeves. Accessorize the look with a STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS Green Swan Scarf, Tweedle Knitted Hat, and Swan Petra Tights. Complete this Mini Me Swan Look with these awesome Lily Swan Ankle Boots!

