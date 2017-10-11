Stellaween Returns for Halloween 2017!

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky…no it’s not the Adam’s Family, it’s the Stellaween Gang! Stella McCartney Kids’ #Stellaween fest returns for Halloween 2017 with a group of new spooky & creepy characters. Meet Marty Melterson, his special spooking powers are his slime and ability to rock rad headbands. Resident phantom, Ghostly Greta who loves to spook. Meet Bonesy, skeleton skateboarder and all-around cool dude. Don’t forget Dusty Wolf, the tuxedo donning werewolf.

#Stellaween returns with a host of new spooky, creepy creatures. Meet the ghouly gang over the next few days and get inspired by our Halloween edit over at #StellaMcCartney.com #StellaKids #StellaMcCartneyKids A post shared by Stella McCartney Kids (@stella_kids) on Oct 9, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Get to know the Stellaween crew better by watching their Instagram movies posted by Stella McCartney Kids.

Shop Stellaween Fashion Edit

Stella McCartney Kids has designed a collection of Halloween inspired outfits for baby, girls and boys that are perfect to help kids celebrate this favorite fall holiday!

Your little one will love this cool Stella McCartney Kids Grey Knitted Ghost Sweater & Matching Scarf. Specially designed with a ‘ghost’ motif on the front, this cosy sweater is a great choice for both boys and girls. Beautifully soft and warm, it is knitted in an organic cotton and wool blend, making it kind to both skin and environment. Complete the look with a a matching Grey ‘Spook’ Scarf and comfy black pants. Looks great with these Stella McCartney Kids black and grey ‘Gonzales’ cotton high-top canvas sneakers with scribble illustrations.

Another cute Stellaween look is this t-shirt-style ‘Ghosty’ dress made in an organic cotton jersey. Looks perfect with a pair of matching ghosty mittens, black tights and metallic mirrored effect Silver ‘Wendy’ Wedge Boots made in eco-leather.

The perfect choice for going incognito on secret missions, kids will love this glow-in-the-dark cotton jersey ‘Bandit’ top and pants by Stella McCartney Kids. Cleverly designed to conceal their identity, the masked hood fastens with a zip over the head and part way down the face and has mesh eye inserts.

Your little Stellaween fashionista will love this Black & Pink Stars ‘Farah’ Top made in soft organic cotton jersey on a faded black background, with an all-over pink star print. Looks perfect with a matching Stella Girls Black & Pink Tulle Skirt designed with a pretty black tulle overlay embroidered with stars, with a shorter, pink, fine cotton skirt below. Complete the look with a pair of girls navy blue cotton tights and ‘Glitter’ Star Bag.

