Tommy Hilfiger Kids Rock Circus Mini Me Collection – Fall 2017

Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid brought London Fashion Week to a close last week with his Rock Circus Fall 2017 Collection at London’s famous the Roundhouse stage. The Rock Circus collection breathed new life into traditions with a street-style twist, statement-making tartans, unexpected proportions and salutes to athletic and skate. A soundtrack of the best of ’90s hip-hop perfectly expressed Hilfiger’s vision of modern Americana — where youth culture and grunge meet prep.

Joined on the catwalk for the first time by both her sister Bella and little brother, Anwar, Gigi started the show with a bang wearing denim cutoffs and a long red, white and blue tartan check coat.

Tommy Hilfiger’a Rock Circus show featured more “It Kids” including Rolling Stones’s frontman Mick Jagger’s model daughters Georgia May and Lizzie, and Supermodel Cindy Crawford’s son Presley Gerber.

The Rock Circus Collection brought a mix of a number of musical genres from

the slip dresses of grunge to heavy metal–style to the ’90s hip-hop voluminous puffer coats.

For Kids Tommy Hilfiger‘s Fall 2017 collection features a mini me trend inspired by the adult Rock Circus collection. Your little ones will enjoy the same playful take on the rebellious spirit of the ‘90s found in the men and women’s collections.

The traditional Tommy Hilfiger red, white and blue palette is used alongside metallic coatings and trims, bringing a fresh new look to the brand’s Americana heritage.

Bringing the athletic yet streetwear look, the collection is relaxed and super stylish, featuring bold patterns and playful graphics. I love the all-over tartan designs included on new fabrics, such as denim, light cotton and jersey in sweatshirts and parka jackets.

Other standout looks in the Tommy Hilfiger collection include flower motifs, animal appliques, and varsity logos found on dresses, sweaters, and bomber & denim jackets.

