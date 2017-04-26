Unicorn Frappuccino vs. Unicorn Girls Fashion

I’m a serious java addict so the Starbucks Frappuccino menu has never really caught my attention. Until last week, when Starbucks launched the now world famous Unicorn Frappuccino. I mean everyone is talking about the latest Starbucks invention. Do an Instagram search on #unicornfrappuccino and you’ll find more than 100,000 images – and those are just the photos that have been hashtagged.

Starbucks has openly acknowledged that the 410 calorie, 76g sugar unicorn drink was inspired by social media. A Starbucks spokesperson said: “The look of the beverage was an important part of its creation, our inspiration came from the fun, spirited and colorful unicorn-themed food and drinks that have been trending in social media.”

Speaking of social media, here’s a hilarious Instagram with Katy Perry’s reaction after drinking her first Unicorn Frappuccino. Not a pretty picture…

I love her, I have no words 😍 @katyperry #katyperry #katycats #KP4 #keiry 😏 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperrygoals) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

Then came the night show host’s turn to take a stab at the Unicorn Frappuccino, including my all-time favorite Stephen Colbert….His reaction to tasting the drink on air, “Oh, I wish I was dead. Tastes like I french kissed Tinkerbell.”

The Unicorn Frappuccino even caused one Starbucks Barista, Braden Burson to post a video pleading with customers, “If you love us as baristas, don’t order it. For the love of God and everything that is good, don’t get the Unicorn Frappuccino.”

NOT SO MAGICAL: A Starbucks barista’s rant about the new Unicorn Frappuccino goes viral. pic.twitter.com/M5DungV8RH — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) April 21, 2017

In all honesty, when it comes to Unicorns, I’d much rather wear one than drink a Unicorn Inspired Frappuccino.

So when comparing Unicorn Frappuccino’s to Unicorn Fashion, this kids fashion blogger chooses to wear one. Check out these beautiful unicorn fashion inspirations for girls of all ages – from London Fashion Week to little girl dress up costumes.

Alexander McQueen Unicorn Inspiration @ London Fashion Week

On the runway at London Fashion Week, Alexander McQueen showcased his unicorn style with these stunning, yet revealing women’s dresses from the Fall 2016 collection.

Girls Unicorn Fashion – Spring Summer 2017

Here are some of my favorite Unicorn Themed looks for girls this Spring Sumer 2017 all available on line and ship worldwide.

Mini Rodini Unicorn Prints

Stella McCartney Kids Pink Unicorn Style

Milli Minis My Unicorn Ate My Homework Shirt

Dress Up By Design Unicorn Costume

Molo Black & White Unicorn Sweatshirt

Shop the Unicorn Fashion Trend online at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships express worldwide.