Blue Ivy Wears Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Pink Dress at Alvin Ailey Show

Blue Ivy once again is in the limelight when she and mommy Beyonce made a surprise appearance at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Show in Los Angeles. I spotted these adorable photos Beyonce posted on her website Beyonce.com and Social Media.

It’s been so much fun for this kids fashion lover to follow Blue Ivy, who’s always dressed in the industry’s best. It took me a few minutes to recognize this gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana Girls Pink Silk Chiffon Macramé Lace Dress. I had to research past collections to find this stunning dress inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Fall Winter 2015 Collection.

Blue Ivy looks like a little angel wearing this stunning, special occasion dress made and designed in Italy by the famous Dolce & Gabbana fashion house. In true pop star style, Blue completed her look with a pair of pink shades, matching pink glitter ballet flats and adorable beaded braids.

A perfect mommy and me look by Dolce & Gabaana Children, this stunning dress is made of gently gathered silk with a flared, floaty shape. The body is made of a beautiful, delicate macramé lace in pretty pastel shades of pale green, pink and blue. The delicate, blouson sleeves are see-through with elasticated cuffs.

The Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Fall Winter 2015 Collection launch featured a Mamma & Me Fashion Show where moms walked the runway with their little ones.

According to E! News, Beyonce and Blue Ivy attended the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show in Los Angeles to support Tina’s Angels, the mentorship group founded by her mom Tina Knowles in conjunction with Tina and husband Richard Lawson’s non-profit venture, WACO Theater Center.

At the dance show Beyonce posed for photographs posted on mom Tina Knowles’ Instagram page.

The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce' after the show❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

“Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent,” Tina captioned the group photo. “With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 12, 2017 at 1:44am PST

Watch this video of Beyonce surprising the Tina’s Angels dancers….priceless!

Blue Ivy’s Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Pink Silk Macrame Dress is sold out online, but you can find more adorable outfits that Blue Ivy wore, including this stunning Gucci Mini Me Green Silk Dress that she wore at the Beauty & The Beast premiere in Los Angeles.