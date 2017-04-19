Celebrity

Penelope Disick Wears Gucci Mini Me Hydrangea Print Dress – Easter 2017

Penelope Disick Mini Me Gucci Hydrangea Print Silk Dress Easter 2017
Penelope Disick GUCCI Girls Mini Me Silk Red Ruffle Dress

Kim Kardashian posted this adorable Easter photo of North West and Penelope Disick with the Easter Bunny on Instagram.

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In this adorable photo Penelope’s wearing this gorgeous Mini Me Gucci Hydrangea Print Silk Dress inspired by the Gucci Women’s Resort 2017 Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Penelope Disick Mini Me Gucci Hydrangea Print Silk Dress 2
Easter 2017 – Penelope Disick Wears Mini Me Gucci Hydrangea Print Silk Dress Inspired by Gucci Resort 2017 Collection

This fresh floral silk dress by Gucci Children features a light copper silk organza with hydrangea print and detachable silk flower at the neck. Designed and made in Italy this sweet dress has ruffle trims along the neck, sleeves and front, and mother of pearl buttons. Complete the look with a pair of Gucci Children’s Gold & Silver Metallic Horsebit Sandals.

Penelope Disick Easter 2017 - GUCCI Girls Mini Me Hydrangea Print Silk Dress
Penelope Disick Easter 2017 – GUCCI Girls Mini Me Hydrangea Print Silk Dress

Penelope Wears Gucci Girls Mini Me Silk Red Ruffle Dress for Valentines Day

On Valentines Day Penelope spent the day with cousin North West and the Kardashian Family at an American Girl store at the Grove in LA.

happy L❤️VE day

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Penelope was spotted wearing this Gucci Girls Mini Me Silk Red Ruffle Dress inspired by the Gucci Women’s FW15 Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Penelope Disick GUCCI Girls Mini Me Silk Red Ruffle Dress
Penelope Disick GUCCI Girls Mini Me Silk Red Ruffle Dress

This classic Gucci Girls Red Silk Voile Dress features a frill collar and fancy flounces. Penelope completed the look with a pair of Gucci Girls Metallic Multicolor Boots.

Penelope Disick GUCCI Girls Mini Me Red Silk Dress Metallic Multicolor Boots
Penelope Disick GUCCI Girls Mini Me Red Silk Dress & Metallic Multicolor Boots

Penelope & Her Gucci Girls Zoo Whale Purse

Kourtney Kardashian Penelope Disick Gucci Purse DG Poppy Dress Portofino Italy Sept 2016
Kourtney Kardashian with Penelope Disick Clutching her Gucci Zoo Whale Purse & Wearing Dolce & Gabbana Poppy Dress in Portofino, Italy – Sept 2016

Here’s another adorable photo of Penelope taken in Portofino, Italy on September 5th where she’s clutching this super cute Gucci Girls Zoo Whale Purse. Looks like she’s wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Poppy & Daisy Dress inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2016 Collection.

