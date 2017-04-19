Penelope Disick Wears Gucci Mini Me Hydrangea Print Dress – Easter 2017

Kim Kardashian posted this adorable Easter photo of North West and Penelope Disick with the Easter Bunny on Instagram.

Dadye 🐰🤣🐰 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

In this adorable photo Penelope’s wearing this gorgeous Mini Me Gucci Hydrangea Print Silk Dress inspired by the Gucci Women’s Resort 2017 Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

This fresh floral silk dress by Gucci Children features a light copper silk organza with hydrangea print and detachable silk flower at the neck. Designed and made in Italy this sweet dress has ruffle trims along the neck, sleeves and front, and mother of pearl buttons. Complete the look with a pair of Gucci Children’s Gold & Silver Metallic Horsebit Sandals.

Penelope Wears Gucci Girls Mini Me Silk Red Ruffle Dress for Valentines Day

On Valentines Day Penelope spent the day with cousin North West and the Kardashian Family at an American Girl store at the Grove in LA.

happy L❤️VE day A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Penelope was spotted wearing this Gucci Girls Mini Me Silk Red Ruffle Dress inspired by the Gucci Women’s FW15 Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

This classic Gucci Girls Red Silk Voile Dress features a frill collar and fancy flounces. Penelope completed the look with a pair of Gucci Girls Metallic Multicolor Boots.

Penelope & Her Gucci Girls Zoo Whale Purse

Here’s another adorable photo of Penelope taken in Portofino, Italy on September 5th where she’s clutching this super cute Gucci Girls Zoo Whale Purse. Looks like she’s wearing a Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Poppy & Daisy Dress inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2016 Collection.

