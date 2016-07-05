Pink vs. Green – Queen Elizabeth’s 90th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 90th birthday in style, wearing her royal neon green birthday suit at the Trooping the Color ceremony and neon pink outfits at The Patron’s Lunch. I have to admit that the Queen’s green neon outfit took me a bit by surprise (in a good way)! Hope that I can wear such bold fashion when I’m 90 years old. Inspired by Queen Elizabeth’s neon look, I did a bit of digging online and discovered a number of neon outfits she’s worn through the years. A few of my favorites are this pink neon dress Queen Elizabeth wore back in 1969 during a visit with President Nixon and this lime green outfit back in 1973.

Trending this Summer are bright shades of pink and green that make the perfect fresh look for royals of any age from Queen Elizabeth at 90 to little Princess Charlotte. But if you had to pick one shade for your little princess, which would it be? Pink of Green?

Here are a few of my favorite designer looks for girls available in both pink and green, available online and ship worldwide.

She’ll put a smile on her face wearing this mini me crêpe wool dress by Dolce & Gabbana made in a slightly textured wool crêpe fabric, embroidered with daisies. Love the beautiful design with a classic A-line shape, with 3/4 length sleeves.

What’s a princess without her frog? Love this adorable fuchsia pink silk dress by Lazy Francis, made in raw silk, with a French lace overlay, this gorgeous design has embroidered green silk frogs on the bodice and a removable silk waist sash that secures in a bow at the back. If she prefers green, this girls raw silk green couture dress by Lazy Francis is simply stunning with its fitted sleeveless bodice, embellished with French lace and a smocked velvet trim. This gorgeous Lazy Francis dress was worn by actress Ruby Barnhill from The BFG at the Cannes Film Festival.

Love this baby girls fuchsia pink sleeveless dress by Agatha de la Prada, in delicate chiffon with three layers of pretty ruffles around the hem. The designer’s logo is printed on the bodice, which has a sweet, cut-out heart. Another option is this cute green dress with lots of pink hearts.

Love these bridesmaid dresses by UK based designed Nicki Macfarlane in both pink and green. Nicki designs classic special occasion dresses perfect for your little princess and was chosen to design the brides maid dresses at Prince William and Kate’s Royal Wedding.

How about these stunning dresses by ValMax? Love this beautiful dark pink sleeveless dress by with a fitted bodice made from a satin silk blend, with a fluted detail around the waist. Another option is this Girls green and silver jacquard dress by ValMax. This elegant shift design is sleeveless and the fabric is threaded with silver lurex in a floral pattern.

For little girls I love this beautiful pink dress by Aletta, with a bright pink tulle overlay and waistband which has pink flower appliqués, pale green ribbons with grosgrain bows and ties with a bow at the back. Another option is this Girls mint green tulle dress by Aletta, with a beautiful waistband which has large pink and yellow flower appliqués and ties with a bow at the back.

Last but definitely not least is this stunning dress by Lesy Luxury Flower in a longer length style and made from layers of soft tulle. A truly stand out dress for a special occasion available in both pink and green!