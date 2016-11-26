Best Designer Boys Winter Holiday 2016 Looks

Shopping Tips

Childrensalon brining on the holiday cheer with this beautiful photo shoot – “Discover the Magic of Christmas”. Here are a few of my favorite Winter Holiday Looks for boys featured in the Childrensalon Christmas Edit. All of these handsome outfits are available online and ship worldwide, just in time for your Special Holiday Occasions.

I love this smart black two piece suit by Billybandit for boys featuring a soft woven feel with a textured velvet trim on the collar, jacket pockets and waistband, and the white bulldog printed cotton lining. Complete the look with this super cute boys black, long-sleeved t-shirt by Billybandit featuring a white yoke and black button and bowtie detail, that looks like the front of a tuxedo.

How smart is this red and green tartan check wool shorts suit by Gucci Boys finely woven is smooth feel wool and includes a classic jacket and matching bermuda length shorts. Looks great with this GUCCI Boys Red Cotton Polo Shirt with an embroidered French bulldog motif on the chest. Adorable Mini Me Boys Outfit inspired by the Gucci Men’s Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Love this festive Winter Monster look by Fendi Kids featuring this unisex varsity style jacket with patchwork fabric in the designer’s ‘Monster’ eyes, in shades of blue, red, green, black and white. Looks great with this Fendi Boys red and grey ‘Monster’ print top featuring a logo ‘FF’ rubberised print in dark and light grey, with Monster ‘spikes’ down one arm. Complete the look with a pair of Fendi Boys blue denim jeans with a slightly ‘worn’ look featuring a back pocket with an embroidered ‘Monster’ appliqué.

Love this mini me look for boys by Armani Junior featuring this black long-sleeved cardigan with a woven logo pattern in a lighter grey. Complete the look with this long-sleeved Armani Junior t-shirt featuring an orange logo on the front over a grey geometric pattern. Looks great with a pair of Armani Junior boys grey denim jeans with a logo flag at the back and Boys Black Leather Loafers.

Love this Prince Streetwear look for boys by Italian designed by Billionaire featuring this stunning black, soft cotton velvet blazer with an embroidered crest logo on the chest, a gold logo print on one cuff and a silky lining. Looks great with this
BILLIONAIRE Boys Black Cotton Wolf Crest Top featuring a print of the gold Billionaire logo crest with wolves on either side. Don’t forget this BILLIONAIRE
Boys Black Cotton Logo Cap.

This 2 in 1 Tru Trussardi Junior boys navy blue jacket and vest creates a super cool streetwear look. Looks great with this Trussardi Boys navy blue and grey knitted cardigan made in a fine ribbed cotton with a soft texture with contrasting panels in blue and grey and ribbed cuffs and hem. Complete the look with a Trussardi junior boys long-sleeved white top featuring a navy blue greyhound print lettering with the brand’s name.

The Perfect Mini Me Style for boys designed by the famous Burberry Fashion House located in London. Love this beautifully soft, navy blue, knitted sweater by Burberry Boys, made in a luxurious cashmere and wool blend. How adorable is the picture perfect, classic navy blue check and red detailing running down and across the front, with a ribbed collar and cuffs. Looks great this this matching Burberry Boys navy blue check shirt made in soft woven cotton, with a slight brushed feel. Complete the look with a pair of Burberry Boys black, soft cotton corduroy trousers designed in a classic five pocket with an adjustable waist.

