Kenzo Kids Exclusive Capsule Party Collection @ Childrensalon

Hope your ready for a shopping party! Online designer children’s clothing retailer Childrensalon has launched the Kenzo Kids Exclusive Capsule Party Collection. Designed exclusively for babies and kids by the famous Kenzo fashion house, the Party Collection takes inspiration from the festive season and moments of celebration to create eye-catching and fun party pieces.

Designed for girls and boys, the Kenzo Kids Exclusive Edition reinterprets the infamous Kenzo Eye and Tiger stripes, by introducing bold and luxurious fabrics and shades. Your little one will love these streetwear-inspired pieces illuminated in glittering shades of copper, gold pink and silver, combined with embroidered accents and vibrant patterns capture Kenzo Kid’s casual yet chic look.

Here are a few of my favorite outfits from the 17 exclusive piece Kenzo Party Collection for children aged from 1 month to 16 years.

These cuties are ready for a night out on the town wearing these exclusive Kenzo Kids Party Collection Eye Sweatshirts in both black or pink. Your little girl will love this glittery rose gold sweatshirt with the designer's iconic eye details on the front and back. There's also a super cool version of this eve sweatshirt in glittery black cotton. Complete the look with a pair of matching sweatpants or black and silver tiger print mini skirt. Looks great with a matching Kenzo Tiger Eye Baseball Hat.

He's going to love these KENZO KIDS EXCLUSIVE EDITION Boys Grey & Black Tiger Sweatshirt & Sweatpants. An adorable mini me look inspired by the Kenzo Men's Collection, this super comfy & stylish boys outfit features a black and grey tiger print and the iconic tiger embroidery on the front. Complete the look with a pair of Kenzo Kids Exclusive Edition trainers, made in black cotton canvas with silver embroidered winking eye motifs.

Heads will turn when your little girl wears this KENZO KIDS EXCLUSIVE EDITION Silver Tiger Print Party Girl Dress. Unmistakably Kenzo Kids, this black dress is made in lightweight cotton, with silver tiger stripes and a sparkly tiger head embroidered on the front, so girls can look just like their moms. Another cool features is that the dress has a layered style which makes it look like a skirt and top. Complete the look with a matching KENZO KIDS EXCLUSIVE EDITION Rose Gold Shoulder Bag, black glitter tights and slip-on sneakers.

Your little party girl is going to love this KENZO KIDS EXCLUSIVE EDITION Black Glitter Tiger Sweatshirt & Dress. Made in glittery black cotton sweatshirt jersey this striking top is from the Kenzo Kids Exclusive Edition range. The famous Kenzo Tiger Logo is embroidered on the front, inspired by the Kenzo Women's Collection. Complete the look with a black and silver tiger striped dress made in lightweight cotton with a sparkly tiger head embroidered on the front. This cleverly designed dress is in a layered style to look like a skirt and top.

Love this super cool streetwear look featuring this KENZO KIDS EXCLUSIVE EDITION Black & Silver Eyes T-Shirt. Playfully decorated with silver eyes, this black cotton jersey, mini-me t-shirt by Kenzo Kids is inspired by the adult collections. Looks great with a pair of KENZO KIDS Boys Black Jersey Sweatpants. Don't forget these awesome KENZO KIDS EXCLUSIVE EDITION Accessories including a Black Eye Canvas Backpack, Black Eye; Trainers and Black Winking Eye Cap.

Shop the Kenzo Kids Exclusive Party Edition now available online at Childrensalon that ships worldwide.

