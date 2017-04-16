Cutest Kids Bunny Fashion – Happy Easter 2017

Happy Easter Sunday Kids Fashion Lovers! Hope you are enjoying a fantastic Spring Sunday….In honor of this special day, here are some of my favorite kids bunny fashion for Easter 2017.



Minna Parikka Mini Luxury Bunny Ear Shoes

OK, these have to be the coolest shoes ever! These adorable yet, luxurious bunny eared shoes are designed by Minna Parikka. Designed in Finland and crafted in Spain, these gorgeous shoes are made from the finest Italian and Spanish leathers with special attention to detail.

Minna Parikka shoes come in women, mens, girls and baby sizes. You’ll find these bunny eared shoes on lots of celebs and their babes. How cute is this little girls wearing her Easter outfit & Minna Parikka Bunny Shoes?!

Monnalisa Bebe Bunny Theme

Italian brand Monnalisa has designed this adorable line of Disney Bunny outfits for their Spring 2017 Monnalisa Bebe Line. You’ll find sweet bunny print dresses, tulle skirts, and matching bunny t-shirts. Love this Monnalisa Delicate Easter Theme Board posted on their website celebrating Spring 2017.

Stella McCartney Kids Pink & Grey Cashmere Knit Bunny Look

How sweet are these bunny baby outfits by Stella McCartney Kids knitted in a soft cashmere and organic cotton blend. Choose pink or grey shorties, sweaters, blankets, and hats, all with super cute bunny motif and tail.

MOLO Girls Brown Bunny Magda Printed Shirt

Danish kids brand Molo has designed this awesome streetwear look for girls featuring this Brown Bunny Magda Printed Lightweight Sweatshirt printed with an cool picture of a rabbit that extends down the length of the long sleeves.

PAUL SMITH JUNIOR Baby Grey Bunny Outfit

UK designer Paul Smith is know for his fabulous prints and this Paul Smith Junior Baby Grey Bunny Print Outfit is one of my favorites for Spring 2017. Your little one will look super sweet wearing this grey hooded sweatsuit with rabbit print that also reverses to a plain grey fabric. Your little girl can also choose a pink bunny sweatsuit.

DRESS UP BY DESIGN Baby Bunny Dress-Up Costume

Last but by far not least is this adorable Baby Bunny Costume by Dress Up By Design, made with a soft, padded body in super-soft plush fabric with a matching padded hat, with a bunny face and ears.

You'll find these adorable bunny outfits online, that ship worldwide.