One of my favorite mini me trends this Summer is the Dolce & Gabbana Girls Banana Leaf print inspired by the Botanical Gardens of Palermo and of course the beauty of nature.

Super Model Agustina Benvenuto was featured on the cover of Elle Mexico wearing this Dolce & Gabbana Banana Leaf outfit. Photographed by Santiago Ruisenor Agustina looks stunning wearing the “Hot Summer” Dolce & Gabbana outfit for Summer 2106.

A night out in the town at the Cannes Film Festival, models Kamila Hansen & Rachel Thomas take a selfie in their Dolce & Gabbana Banana Leaves Dresses with model Xavier Serrano. Photo by Luca Maria Morelli and Alessandro Maria Morelli.

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Banana Leaf Trend

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Girls Botanical Banana Leaf Brocade Jacket & Skirt

First on my list is this girls green and white Banana Leaf botanical brocade jacket by Dolce & Gabbana. Perfect for everyday wear or a special occasion this this beautiful jacket is printed with the designer’s striking banana leaf, in a design inspired by the botanical gardens of Palermo. There is lovely sequin embroidery and rhinestone embellished bee and insect appliqué. Complete the look with this matching D&G girls Banana Leaf skirt.

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Green & Ivory Silk & Cotton Banana Leaf Botanical Dress

Love this gorgeous girls green and ivory Banana Leaf jacquard dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring the designer’s beautiful banana leaf printed silk and cotton blend, inspired by the Palermo Botanical Garden. This gorgeous Banana Leaf themed dress has a high waistline with a full, gathered skirt which has an inverted pleat at the front.

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Green & Ivory Banana Leaf Botanical Silk Chiffon Blouse & Skirt

This beautiful green and ivory blouse designed by Dolce & Gabbana is made in sheer chiffon silk with a beautiful banana leaf print, inspired by the Palermo Botanical Garden. With an ivory silk camisole below, which can be worn separately, the stand-up, folded collar fastens with a press stud and has a ready-made, chiffon bow at the front, which is secured with a press stud and can be removed, for a different look. Would look great with this matching Girls Dolce & Gabbana Banana Leaf skirt with an embroidered with leaf appliqué and a jewelled dragonfly.

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Girls Green & Ivory Viscose Banana Leaf Botanical Pants

Love these girls green and ivory viscose crepe trousers designed by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring the designer’s beautiful banana leaf printed silk, inspired by the Palermo Botanical Garden. Complete the look with this Dolce & Gabbana Girls Green Silk Banana Leaf Botanical Hairband with Jewels

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Green & Ivory ‘Botanical’ Baby Shortie

Last but by far the cutest mini me look is this green and ivory baby shortie by Dolce & Gabbana. Inspired by the Palermo Botanical Garden, it has a beautiful banana leaf print. The shortie has pretty puffed short sleeves with frilled cuffs and a ruffle detail down the front with decorative buttons.

Shop the Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Banana Leaf Trend online at Childrensalon located in the UK and ships worldwide.