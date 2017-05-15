Fendi Kids Space Comics & Speech Bubble Trend – Spring Summer 2017

For Spring Summer 2017 famous Italian fashion house Fendi has designed a fun collection for kids featuring a space comic trend with speech bubbles. Boys and girls of all ages can choose from bright colored outfits in a space comic print pattern and speech bubble callouts from “Oops!” to “Wow!” and more. Here are a few of my favorite looks for boys and girls designed in Italy by Fendi Kids.

She’ll stand out in the crowd this Spring Summer wearing this girls black and white striped dress from Fendi Kids. Designed in a loose and flowing shape, with a dropped waist and gathered skirt, the front of the dress has an Oops! speech bubble and the brand’s signature monster with the Fendi logo print. Looks great with a FENDI Girls Red Neoprene Varsity Jacket, FENDI Girls Orange Speech Bubble Hat and FENDI White ‘Hey You’ Leather Sandals with the words “Oops! and WOW!”.

Your little guy will look on trend wearing this FENDI Boys White Speech Bubble T-Shirt with a colorful speech bubble print which includes the designer’s name logo. “Hello! – Fendi – Run, Fun, Sun – Idea – Speechless!” Also comes in navy blue and yellow. Complete the look with a pair of FENDI Boys Beige Cargo Trousers and FENDI Boys Blue Short-Sleeved Denim Shirt with a yellow lightning bolt and logo embroidered on the chest pocket, a drawstring tie at the hem. Looks great with a pair of Yellow ‘Hey You’ Leather Trainers emblazoned with the words ‘Hey You! Wow! Oops!’ across the three velcro straps and a FENDI Boys Beige Trilby Hat with a fun speech bubble print.

Doesn’t she look super stylish wearing this Girls orange sleeveless dress by Fendi Kids, made in softly woven cotton with the designer’s speech bubble and symbols print. With a bit of a retro style, the dress has a flared skirt with a longer length hem at the back and fastens with buttons at the back. The print features speech bubbles with “Hello! Fendi, LOL, Idea, WOW!, Speechless, Bla Bla Bla”. Looks great with a pair of FENDI Girls Pink & White Fur Sandals made in white leather and have a broad band of pink fur across the foot. Fully lined in leather, with an orange and pink striped leather inner sole and a velcro strap fastening at the ankle. Her buddy in the photo is wearing a Fendi Beige Speech Bubble Button Down Shirt and matching Pants.

Love this boys cotton jersey t-shirt by Fendi Kids with a fun monster space comic print, one red and grey striped sleeve, and a green striped chest pocket. Looks great with these FENDIBoys Green Neoprene Shorts with an elasticated waistband with a red and white drawstring tie, and two zip fastening front pockets. The back has a grey patch pocket with an embroidered ‘Monster’ robot. Complete the look with a matching FENDI Boys Grey Monster Cap made in soft to the touch grey modal, with an emerald green peak visor to help shield his face from the sun’s rays, and an adjustable velcro strap at the back. Don’t forget these FENDI Boys Black & Grey ‘Monster’ Slip-On Shoes with a monster appliqué on one shoe and a logo speech bubble on the other.

Another cute look for girls by Fendi Kids is this orange and pink speech bubble look featuring this Orange hooded jacket with a fun and colorful speech bubble and symbols print. Made in a silky, lightweight polyamide and lined in pink cotton jersey, this feminine take on a casual classic has a flared hemline, with ruffles trimmed in pink tulle and elasticated sleeve cuffs. Looks great with a Fendi girls short-sleeved, bright orange t-shirt with a rubberised speech bubble and sun print on the front. Also comes in a shade of pink or white. Complete the look with a pair of Fendi girls pink ruffled gaucho pants, pink and black leather ruffle sandals, and FENDI Girls Round White Sunshine Bag.

Now this is a bold look for boys by Fendi featuring orange Fendi sweatshirt, made in soft, cotton sweatshirt jersey, with fun print of navy blue stripes, green eyes and a hello! speech bubble on the front. Complete the look with a pair of FENDI Boys Orange Jersey Shorts with a softly textured feel inside and an adjustable waist. Don’t forget these adorable FENDI White ‘Hey You’ Leather Trainers emblazoned with the words ‘Hey You! Wow! Oops!’ across the three velcro straps.

Your little girl will look on trend wearing Fendi Kids black and white cartoon strip printed dress. A standout piece in the cartoon strip monster space theme, this pretty dress is perfect for any occasion, made in soft cotton jersey, with fluted shoulders and trims in black and blue striped silk and a pink ribbed neckline. Complete the look with a matching FENDI Girls Padded Pink & Monster Print Reversible Jacket. The white side features Fendi’s monster-robot print and logo design. The pink colored reverse side has a silkier feeling and features the designer’s logo on the arm in contrasting yellow rubber. Don’t forget to add a pair of these FENDI Girls Black Leather Studded Sandals decorated with multi-colored studs. The foot strap has a contrast white band and they are fully lined in leather, with a non-slip rubber sole. I also love these two other Fendi party dresses in the photo – a Pink 2 Piece Layered Dress and Pink & Silver Jacquard Dress.

Love this super cute beige Boys beige speech bubble theme by Fendi Kids featuring this light weight jacket by with a fun and colorful speech bubble and symbols print. Made in a silky, lightweight polyamide and lined in a soft, grey cotton jersey, it fastens with a chunky zip at the front and the zip-up collar holds a fold-away green hood. Complete the look with a pair of matching FENDI Boys Speech Bubble Shorts and FENDI Boys White Printed Cotton Shirt with a green stripes, speech bubbles, the designer’s name, eyes and a lightbulb print. Don’t forget these cool FENDI ‘Hey You’ Leather Trainers emblazoned with the words ‘Hey You! Wow! Oops!’ across the three velcro straps.

You can shop these adorable Fendi Space Comics & Speech Bubble Trend looks for Spring Summer 2017 at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

