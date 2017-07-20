Introducing Givenchy Kids Mini Me Collection

Big news for kids fashion lovers….Givenchy is launching its first children’s wear collection, starting with the Fall-Winter 2017/2018 season. Designed in the free-spirited style of the house’s men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, the GIVENCHY Kids line comprises a complete wardrobe starring iconic pieces in “mini me” versions for babies and children aged 0-12 years.

Following in the ready-to-wear footsteps of its parent label, the GIVENCHY Kids collection features 125 designs, all of which capture the designer’s free-spirited style and influences to create a fresh, modern and curated “mini-me” line for children from 0-12 years.

Streetwear-inspired pieces combined with house classics, such as, shiny black bombers, star-studded polos, sweatshirts and jogging pants, as well as pops of pretty lace and ruffles for special occasions.

For girls and boys, GIVENCHY Kids collection includes the signature monochrome colour palette with traditional Parisian hues of blue, red and beige present. As for babies, expect to see a softer color story of white, grey, dewy pink and ecru.

The overall couture-minded look includes playful details, iconic animal imagery and graphic prints such as “I Feel Love” or “I Only Speak Givenchy” on both clothing and accessories.

Givenchy is a favorite brand of celebrity mom Kim Kardashian West who had custom outfits designed for her two children by former creative director Riccardo Tisci. The launch comes ahead of the arrival of new creative helmer, Clare Waight Keller, successor to outgoing artistic director Riccardo Tisci.

The GIVENCHY Kids collection is available online at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.