Sweet as a Cherry Trend – Little Marc Jacbos Girl Fall 2016

She’ll look as “Sweet as a Cherry” this Fall Winter 2016/17 wearing these adorable girls looks by Little Marc Jacobs. The Cherry Trend is inspired by the Marc Jacobs Women’s Collection and perfect for cherry lovers worldwide! Your little girl can choose from these sweet cherry looks, including soft crepe dresses, sequin studded sweaters, leopard printed outfits with sparkling cherry patches and more! Here are a few of my favorite “Sweet as Cherry” Looks by Little Marc Jacobs for Girls now available online.

She’ll look picture perfect wearing this cheerful navy blue, short sleeved dress by Little Marc Jacobs Girls. Inspired by the Marc Jacobs Women’s Collection and perfect for cherry lovers, this fun dress is made in soft crêpe, and has a cute red cherries print with beige polka dots.

One of my favorite Little Marc Jacobs looks for girls this Fall Winter 2016 is this sweet & super soft navy blue sweater made from plush synthetic fur and a silky feel inside. Best part, the front has a large cherries embellishment in sparkling sequins! Complete the look with these Little Marc Jacobs girls cherries print soft and comfortable casual pants. Don’t forget these adorable LMJ girls black, patent leather, pump-style shoes with a cute mouse face on the toes!

Another adorable streetwear look for girls this Fall Winter by Little Marc Jacobs is this this bomber style jacket made from a soft synthetic fur skin feel, with a leopard print in brown and black, and orange ribbing on the collar, cuffs and hem. Best of all the sequin cherry appliqué on the chest. Complete the look with this Miss Marc Long Sleeved Leopard T-shirt, Leopard Purse and Blue Pants.

Choose from a wide variety of “Sweet as a Cherry” looks by Little Marc Jacobs online. All items ship express worldwide for a great rate directly from Childrensalon, one of the leading online children’s boutique located in the UK.