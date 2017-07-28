Little Marc Jacobs Mini Me Fall Winter 2017-18 Collection

Little Marc Jacobs has designed an adorable Fall Winter 2017-18 collection featuring a number of mini-me looks inspired by the women’s collection. One of my favorites brands in the USA, Little Marc Jacobs offers super fun fashion for at a great price! Here are some of my favorite looks by Little Marc Jacobs for Fall Winter 2017-18.

Love this adorable swan inspired look for girls this Fall Winter influenced by the womenswear collection. This gorgeous bomber style jacket has embroidered swan appliqués in a bold gold style. Best part is that it reverses to a gorgeous gold fabric that is soft to the touch. Complete the look with a matching black skirt with a gold swan, and gold sneakers.

Love the Zebra theme for girls in the Fall Winter Collection including this fun knitted colorful sequinned zebra motif sweater knitted in a soft cotton and cashmere blend. Complete the look with a layered soft pink tulle mini-me skirt with a contrasting checked waistband.

Another cool zebra piece from the Fall Winter collection is this Little Marc Jacobs zebra print jacket. Complete the look with a matching girls white t-shirt with zebra glitter print, grey jeans and gold sneakers.

How about this super cool skater look for girls by Little Marc Jacobs featuring a reversible gold and black swan bomber jacket and also reversible shorts made in silky smooth satin. Looks perfect with a mini-me, Little Marc Jacobs top with its bright pink color and bold, spotty logo print on the front. Complete the look with a pair of glittery ballet flats.

My favorite warm coat for girls by Little Marc Jacobs is this black and white polkadot synthetic fur coat with its straight cut silhouette and detachable bow. Looks perfect with this soft tulle gold and silver striped effect tulle skirt.

For boys I love this practical and versatile t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs inspired by the adult collection with a fun logo print. Complete the look with a black bomber style jacket and grey denim, slim-ft jeans with radio themed appliquéd badges.

Another adorable look for boys is this Little Marc Jacobs, black denim bomber jacket with white, leather sleeves and matching trimmed pockets. Complete the look with a white long sleeve t-Shirt with a graffiti logo.

For a casual look I love thisLittle Marc Jacobs unisex zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a soft fleece interior, handy front pockets and stand-out logo print. Complete the look with a white long sleeve t-Shirt with a graffiti logo and pair of blue cargo pants.

And who could leave out the famous Mr. and Mrs. Marc look by Little Marc Jacob? Love this bright red top with its fun Mr. Marc playing a guitar on the front for boys and Miss Marc grey to with an adorable ballerina illustration.

All of these amazing looks have been photographed by Lee Clower and are available online at Childrensalon that ships worldwide.

Photo Credit: Lee Clower

SHOP LITTLE MARC JACOBS @ CHILDRENSALON