Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Runway Trend Spring Summer 2017

Inspired by the ’70s Vibe’, Moschino’s Spring Summer 2017 Collection was launched in Los Angeles, the home of its famous designer Jeremy Scott. The super groovy runway show featured neon hued, 70s inspired style including a recurring motif of cartoon tigers, cobras, teddy bears, monkeys, and elephants.

Typical of a Moschino show, front row celebs included Katy Perry, Katy Perry, Caitlyn Jenner, and Cindy Crawford, along with husband Rande Gerber and daughter Kaia who watched their youngest Presley Gerber made his runway debut, wearing this super cool orange suit and lei.

For the Moschino Kids Collection Spring Summer 2017 Collection you’ll find a number of outfits inspired by the 70s Vibe Runway Trend. Here are a few of my favorites for girls and boys available online.

Here’s a super groovy pattern by Moschino Kids printed on denim which gives it that 70s Vibe. For girls you’ll find this 70s Vibe Hippie Print on a comfy jumpsuit and dresses. Baby boys will find a lighter blue version of this cool print on shirt and onesies.

Love this Moschino Kids Boys bright and colorful Elephant Shirt t-shirt taken directly from the Moschino Fashion Show that showcased a similar dress and swimsuit. The perfect mommy or daddy and me look, inspired by the 70s Vibe Theme, this super cool t-shirt has an Indian style rainbow logo print and pink elephant on the front. Complete the look with a pair of Moschino Boys Black Cotton Logo Shorts, Blue Suede Moschino Logo Leather Sandals, and Moschino Boys Mini Me Black Nylon Jacket. You’ll also find adorable Monkey, Tiger & Snake Jeweled Moshcino Boys T-shirts.

Another cool animal look in the Moschino Kids collection is the 70s Tiger Trend including this groovy girls dress, t-shirt and boys sweatsuit. Love this Purple Mini Me 70s Vibe Tiger Dress made is a textured crêpe with a large tiger and colorful flowers print on the front.

Or if she prefers monkeys over elephants and tigers, she’ll look super stylish wearing this Moschino Girls Mini Me 70s Vibe Monkey Dress. This comfy girls bright blue dress by Moschino Kid-Teen features this funky monkey print on the from and is made in soft cotton jersey. Complete the look with a Moschino Girls Black Hearts Mini Me Jacket with a colorful repeated hearts print. Don’t forget these funky Moschino Girls Silver Leather Sneakers that have a metallic logo on the side.

Discover more Moschino Kids 70s Vibe Monkey Looks online at Childrensalon that ships worldwide.