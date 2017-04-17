Trends

Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Runway Trend Spring Summer 2017

Moschino Girls Mini Me 70s Vibe Monkey Dress
Moschino Girls Mini Me 70s Vibe Tiger Dress
Moschino Boys Mini Me 70s Vibe Elephant Shirt

Inspired by the ’70s Vibe’, Moschino’s Spring Summer 2017 Collection was launched in Los Angeles, the home of its famous designer Jeremy Scott. The super groovy runway show featured neon hued, 70s inspired style including a recurring motif of cartoon tigers, cobras, teddy bears, monkeys, and elephants.

Moschino Spring Summer 2017 70s Vibe Runway Show - Designer Jeremy Scott
Moschino Spring Summer 2017 70s Vibe Runway Show – Designer Jeremy Scott

Typical of a Moschino show, front row celebs included Katy Perry, Katy Perry, Caitlyn Jenner, and Cindy Crawford, along with husband Rande Gerber and daughter Kaia who watched their youngest Presley Gerber made his runway debut, wearing this super cool orange suit and lei.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia & Presley Gerber - Moschino Spring 2017
Cindy Crawford, Kaia & Presley Gerber – Moschino Spring 2017 Runway Show

For the Moschino Kids Collection Spring Summer 2017 Collection you’ll find a number of outfits inspired by the 70s Vibe Runway Trend. Here are a few of my favorites for girls and boys available online.

Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Hippie Trend
Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Hippie Trend

Here’s a super groovy pattern by Moschino Kids printed on denim which gives it that 70s Vibe. For girls you’ll find this 70s Vibe Hippie Print on a comfy jumpsuit and dresses. Baby boys will find a lighter blue version of this cool print on shirt and onesies.

Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Elephant Jewels trend
SHOP – Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Elephant Jewels trend

Love this Moschino Kids Boys bright and colorful Elephant Shirt t-shirt taken directly from the Moschino Fashion Show that showcased a similar dress and swimsuit. The perfect mommy or daddy and me look, inspired by the 70s Vibe Theme, this super cool t-shirt has an Indian style rainbow logo print and pink elephant on the front. Complete the look with a pair of Moschino Boys Black Cotton Logo Shorts, Blue Suede Moschino Logo Leather Sandals, and Moschino Boys Mini Me Black Nylon Jacket. You’ll also find adorable Monkey, Tiger & Snake Jeweled Moshcino Boys T-shirts.

Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Tiger Trend
SHOPS Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Tiger Trend

Another cool animal look in the Moschino Kids collection is the 70s Tiger Trend including this groovy girls dress, t-shirt and boys sweatsuit. Love this Purple Mini Me 70s Vibe Tiger Dress made is a textured crêpe with a large tiger and colorful flowers print on the front.

Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Monkey Trend
Moschino Kids Mini Me 70s Vibe Monkey Trend

Or if she prefers monkeys over elephants and tigers, she’ll look super stylish wearing this Moschino Girls Mini Me 70s Vibe Monkey Dress. This comfy girls bright blue dress by Moschino Kid-Teen features this funky monkey print on the from and is made in soft cotton jersey. Complete the look with a Moschino Girls Black Hearts Mini Me Jacket with a colorful repeated hearts print. Don’t forget these funky Moschino Girls Silver Leather Sneakers that have a metallic logo on the side.

Discover more Moschino Kids 70s Vibe Monkey Looks online at Childrensalon that ships worldwide.

You may also like

burberry boys laminated trench coat

Burberry Boys Mini Me Fall Winter 2013-2014 Coats

LITTLE MARC JACOBS Girls Blue Mini Me Denim Popcorn Jacket

Little Marc Jacobs Mini Me Movie & Popcorn Trend Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Kenzo Girls Lime Green Mini Me Dress Worn By Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Kenzo Girls Lime Floral Mini Me Look

Kenzo Girls Pink Leopard Sequin Bomber Jacket Jungle Vibes Love Skirt

Kenzo Girls Jungle Vibe Trend Fall Winter 2016

Moschino Flintstones Spring Summer 2015 Collection

Flintstones Inspired Fashion by Moschino for Spring Summer 2015

Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Girls Majolica Trend Fall Winter 2016

Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Girls Majolica Trend Fall Winter 2016