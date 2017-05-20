Young Versace Floral Burst & Borrocco Trend – Spring Summer 2017

For Spring Summer 2017 Young Versace girls will enjoy this gorgeous fresh navy, lilac and white “Floral Burst” print found on adorable dresses, shirts, jackets, skirts, purses and headbands. Young Versace boys will look stylish wearing the famous Versace Borocco Print found on button down shirts and shorts, along with the famous Versace Medusa logo. Here are a few on my favorite Young Versace Spring Summer 2017 looks for girls and boys available online.

She'll look adorable this summer wearing this gorgeous girls black shirt dress with a flower 'Floral Burst' print by Young Versace in a lilac or orange floral burst print. Looks great with a pair of YOUNG VERSACE Girls Black Leather Classic Slip-On Shoes with a silver Medusa head logo trim. Complete the look with a YOUNG VERSACE Girls Black Patent Leather & Floral Print Handbag and Hairband with Bow. Her friend is wearing a Young Versace boys medusa button down shirt and shorts.

Love this colorful, contemporary dress up look for girls by Young Versace featuring this girls purple and green animal print dress with fitted bodice, capped sleeves, with a gathered and flared skirt. Looks super cute with a Young Versace girls Floral Print Hairband and Black Leather Slip-On Shoes with a silver Medusa head logo trim. Don’t forget to accessorize with a matching Girls Purple & Green Animal Print. Her friend is wearing a Boys Black Cotton Tribal Print short-sleeved shirt by Young Versace made from smooth, lightweight cotton and printed with a multi-colored tribal pattern that includes Versace’s iconic Medusa heads. Complete the look with a classic Young Versace Blue blazer with a matching tribal print front pocket, Bermuda shorts and black leather sneakers.

This is an adorable look for girls this Spring Summer featuring a Young Versace Girls Floral Burst white chiffon silk dress printed in shades of purple, pink and green. This stunning dress has off-the-shoulder short sleeves that are elasticated and ribbon ties on the shoulder straps, and tiered panels to create a flowing design and it is fully lined in silk for comfort. Complete the look with a pair of Young Versace Girls White Patent Leather Shoes with gold Medusa head charms. Her friend is wearing a colorful Young Versace Boys Blue Stripe & Baroque Cotton Shirt. This unique Versace design features stripes on the front and the Versace signature baroque print on the back. Looks perfect with a pair of Young Versace Boys Blue Denim Bermuda Shorts with the famous Versace Barocco print.

One of my favorites is this Young Versace Girls Navy Blue Floral Print Chiffon Silk Dress made in the gorgeous ‘Floral Burst’ print in shades of purple, pink and green. There are off-the-shoulder short sleeves that are elasticated and ribbon ties on the shoulder straps. Looks perfect with a Young Versace Girls Black & Lilac Floral Print Hairband with Bow and matching Black Patent Leather & Floral Print Handbag. You’ll also find the Young Versace Navy Floral Burst Print in a pleated skirt, t-shirt and jacket. Complete the look with a pair of matching YOUNG VERSACE Girls Black Sandals with a Floral Print.

You can shop these adorable Young Versace Floral Burst & Borrocco Trend looks for Spring Summer 2017 at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

