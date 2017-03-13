Beyoncé & Blue Ivy’s Mini Me Gucci Green Dress at Beauty & The Beast

Beyoncé, Jay Z & Blue Ivy shared a special family night on the town in Hollywood last week at The Beauty & The Beast Premiere 2017. Beyoncé published these adorable Carter family photos on beyonce.com featuring Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Jay Z wearing stylish Gucci Outfits to The Beauty & The Beast Premiere.

Looks like the Carter Family has become the new face for Gucci, with Beyoncé wearing stunning bright green chiffon Gucci gown, Blue Ivy wearing a tiered pink and green chiffon Gucci dress with birds embroidered on the chest, and Jay Z wearing a Gucci embroidered denim jacket.

This isn’t the first time the Carter Family has been spotted wearing Gucci. During Beyoncé’s tour in Beyoncé & Blue Ivy were spotted wearing mini me, mommy and daughter Gucci outfits in Paris. They also wore matching yellow Gucci bomber jackets to a Dallas Cowboy game back in September. Blue Ivy recently wore a Pink Gucci mini me Prince inspired suit at the Grammy show last month.

Blue Ivy stood proudly next to her mom wearing this gorgeous Gucci Girls Mini Me Green & Pink Silk Dress along with her favorite Converse Chuck Taylors. Made in Italy, this luxurious 100% silk chiffon green dress has a green and pink tiered skirt, embroidered birds appliqués with center embroidered heart appliqué with the designer’s lucky number ’25’, white macramé details along the neckline and sleeves. Special touches include the mother of pearl interlocking G buttons and green grosgrain belt detail with bow at back. You can buy this gorgeous dress online at Childrensalon or Gucci for $1677 that ships worldwide.

This gorgeous Green Pink Silk Gucci Mini Me Girls Dress is a pint size version of the Women’s Gucci Velvet-trimmed embellished tiered silk-chiffon gown seen on the label’s Fall 2016 runway show a Milan Fashion Week. Designed by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, this dress is a true heirloom piece crafted from ruffled tiers of plissé silk-chiffon that fade from jade to pink to plum at the hem. The lace-paneled bodice is ornately embroidered and embellished with parrots and snakes and dusted with glittering crystals and faux pearls. This gorgeous Gucci dress is available online for $26,000 at Net a Porter.

Here’s some fashion trivia for you…..who also wore this stunning Gucci green silk chiffon maxi dress before Beyonce? It was worn first by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2015. Beyonce resurrected the dress, making it her own. Going for the statement look, she matched the heavy beading on the dress with a pair of Azzedine Alaïa gold ankle-strap sandals, and some oversized gemstone earrings.