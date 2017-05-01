Naturi Naughton Stella McCartney Kids Brush Stroke Stripe Mini Me Look

Actress Naturi Naughton was spotted on the Red Carpet wearing this Stella McCartney Brush Stroke Pattern One Shoulder Dress at the “Barbershop: The Next Cut Hollywood” movie premiere. The Spring Summer 2016 Stella McCartney Brush Stroke Pattern was so popular that Stella McCartney Kids brought this pattern back for the Spring Summer 2017 Kids Collection. Here are a few of my favorite Brush Stoke Pattern pieces for girls and boys available online.

These mini me Stella McCartney Kids Brushstroke Print Swimsuit are the perfect look for a day at the pool or beach. Inspired by the Stella McCartney Women’s Collection, both both and girls will look great in this brushstroke print. The boys swimsuit has a comfy elasticated waistband with a drawstring tie and a back pocket. Girls can choose from a one-piece or bikini made with a UPF of 50+ and a colorful abstract print. Complete the look with a pair of matching brush stroke tennis shoes and shorts.

Love this super cool Stella Stella McCartney Kids Boys Mini Me Brush Stroke Grey Marl Heath Sweatshirt. Inspired by the adult collection, this mini me boys outfit features the same colorful abstract print inspired. Looks great with these STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS Boys Black Cotton Cargo Pine Shorts. Complete the look with these matching Stella McCartney Boys Colorful Rooster Trainers and Brush Strokes Backpack that also feature the same multicoloured abstract print from the adult collection.

This is the most adorable outfit for boys by Stella McCartney Kids featuring this color-block Lucky sweater with a guitar weave on the front. Inspired by the Stella McCartney Women’s Collection, the outfit Looks great with these mini me colorful brush stokes appliqué grey 5 pocket denim short, Complete the look with these awesome STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS Dark Blue Denim High-Top Trainers with black and white piano notes around the thick midsole. Don’t forget a pair of Stella McCartney sunglasses.

One of my favorite looks for girls this Summer by STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS. This Girls Mini Me Island Festival Print Poco Dress is made in viscose crêpe, with a brightly colored patterned print. Looks great with these awesome STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS Girls Black and White ‘Linda’ Sandals that have a sturdy cork wedge with a glittery piano keys appliqué strap and a textured rubber sole. Complete the look with a matching adorable Girls Piano Shoulder Bag with a front flap has the look of a piano keyboard with pearlescent and black glittery details.

Super cute mini me look by Stella McCartney Girls featuring these brightly colored Island Festival Esme Overalls made in a soft, viscose crepe with a beautiful latticed front. Looks great with this Blue ‘Carly’ T-Shirt with a super cute sunglasses print on the front. Complete the look with these STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS Blue Lace-Up Espadrilles Made in denim fabric, with colorful rainbow and smiley face embroidery, in a traditional espadrille style.

