Sienna Miller Wears Gucci Blue Tulle Dress at Live By Night Premiere

British actress Sienna Miller was spotted on the black carpet at the Live By Night movie premiere, located at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, CA. For the special occasion Sienna wore a gorgeous Gucci Spring 2017 light blue tulle & gold beaded ruffled tier gown.

The British actress, model, and style icon looked like a fairytale princess in her eye-catching tiered, baby blue Gucci dress paired with a bold, red lip as she posed alongside co-stars Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, and Zoe Saldana.

This gorgeous Gucci Spring 2017 runway dress was launched on September 17, 2016 at Milan Fashion Week. Designed by Gucci’s famous fashion icon, Alessandro Michele, this stunning dress features sheer cornflower blue material embellished with intricate gold beading, a dramatic tiered skirt and a cape design top.

Sienna Miller Gucci SS17 Mini Me Dress Worn at Live By Night Premiere

For Fall 2017 Gucci has recreated this blue and gold dress in a mini me version, perfect for your little princess. The perfect special occasion dress, Gucci Mini Me Girls Blue Tulle Sequin Dress is made in delicate, twirl-worthy tiers of blue tulle, it has a glittering sequined ruffle around the shoulders with a matching decorative bow on the waist Created for girls who love to shine, this Gucci dress makes a perfect Mommy and Me look for any special occasion!

