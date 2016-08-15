Dolce & Gabbana Junior Back to School 2016

Trends

Look who’s ready for the first day of school….Dolce & Gabbana has designed the most adorable Back to School Collection for Fall 2016. You’ll find a huge selection of designs from traditional blue and red checks, original children’s illustrated prints, and lots of adorable school bags with D&G family boy & girl characters on the back.

Discover some of my favorite Dolce & Gabbana Junior Back to School looks now available online and ship worldwide.

Dolce Gabbana Boys Navy Blue Back to School Sweatshirt

I’m loving the preppy back to school style for boys this Fall Winter season by Dolce & Gabbana featuring this navy blue check. One of my favorites is this sweatshirt with a classic logo badge appliqué and checked elbow patches on the sleeves. Complete the look with a pair of comfy navy blue corduroy tracksuit trousers and stylish navy blue leather shoes.

Dolce & Gabbana Boys Blue Wool Back to School Jacket & Shorts

Another adorable look by Dolce & Gabbana boy is this blue tartan jacket, matching shorts and bowtie. Complete the look with this v-neck sweater vest and cool black leather boots.

Dolce Gabbana Boys Back to School Blue Check Pants Cashmere Coat

He’ll look picture perfect wearing this boys black, soft wool and cashmere blend coat by Dolce & Gabbana. For the preppy back to school look, how about these blue check wool trousers? Complete the look with this matching Dolce & Gabbana Boys blue checked ready-made bow tie. Don’t forget these comfy D&G leather shoes.

Dolce Gabbana Girls Pink Childrens Illustrated Back to School Print Outfit

The Dolce & Gabbana Junior Back to School Children’s Illustrated Print is one of my favorite trends for Fall 2016. How adorable are these children’s illustrated print pink outfits by Dolce & Gabbana Girl? Some of my favorites in the collection are this pink skirt, sweatsuit, warm puffer jacket and the D&G girls face shirt with the matching Back to School print.

DOLCE & GABBANA Black ‘Back To School’ Milano Cotton Jersey Dress

The Dolce & Gabbana Back to School children’s illustrated print also comes in a shade of black. You’ll find this super comfy yet stylish long sleeves dress and flowing skirt that will create an super cute look for girls this Fall Winter season.

Dolce Gabbana Boys Blue Back to School Down Padded Jacket

Dolce & Gabbana boys also has a wide selection of Back to School print clothes including this down-filled jacket. Love the hand illustrated colorful, school themed drawings printed on a navy blue background. Super lightweight and luxurious, this puffer jacket provides both warmth and comfort.

Dolce Gabbana Boys Blue Illustrated Back to School Outfit

One of my favorite Back to School looks for boys this Fall is the Dolce & Gabbana navy blue Back to School hand illustrated zip-up top. How fun is this print featuring embroidered children’s illustrations, designed in a comfy sweatshirt cotton.

Dolce Gabbana Girls Red DG Family Character Back to School Backpack

And the show stopper….this adorable Girls Red Back to School Backpack by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a DG Family schoolgirl character and felt rose appliqué. You’ll find a fun selection of back packs and bags from DG Family character backpacks to traditional bags in checks or the D&G children’s illustrated print.

