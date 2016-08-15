Dolce & Gabbana Junior Back to School 2016

Look who’s ready for the first day of school….Dolce & Gabbana has designed the most adorable Back to School Collection for Fall 2016. You’ll find a huge selection of designs from traditional blue and red checks, original children’s illustrated prints, and lots of adorable school bags with D&G family boy & girl characters on the back.

Discover some of my favorite Dolce & Gabbana Junior Back to School looks now available online and ship worldwide.

I’m loving the preppy back to school style for boys this Fall Winter season by Dolce & Gabbana featuring this navy blue check. One of my favorites is this sweatshirt with a classic logo badge appliqué and checked elbow patches on the sleeves. Complete the look with a pair of comfy navy blue corduroy tracksuit trousers and stylish navy blue leather shoes.

Another adorable look by Dolce & Gabbana boy is this blue tartan jacket, matching shorts and bowtie. Complete the look with this v-neck sweater vest and cool black leather boots.

He’ll look picture perfect wearing this boys black, soft wool and cashmere blend coat by Dolce & Gabbana. For the preppy back to school look, how about these blue check wool trousers? Complete the look with this matching Dolce & Gabbana Boys blue checked ready-made bow tie. Don’t forget these comfy D&G leather shoes.

The Dolce & Gabbana Junior Back to School Children’s Illustrated Print is one of my favorite trends for Fall 2016. How adorable are these children’s illustrated print pink outfits by Dolce & Gabbana Girl? Some of my favorites in the collection are this pink skirt, sweatsuit, warm puffer jacket and the D&G girls face shirt with the matching Back to School print.

The Dolce & Gabbana Back to School children’s illustrated print also comes in a shade of black. You’ll find this super comfy yet stylish long sleeves dress and flowing skirt that will create an super cute look for girls this Fall Winter season.

Dolce & Gabbana boys also has a wide selection of Back to School print clothes including this down-filled jacket. Love the hand illustrated colorful, school themed drawings printed on a navy blue background. Super lightweight and luxurious, this puffer jacket provides both warmth and comfort.

One of my favorite Back to School looks for boys this Fall is the Dolce & Gabbana navy blue Back to School hand illustrated zip-up top. How fun is this print featuring embroidered children’s illustrations, designed in a comfy sweatshirt cotton.

And the show stopper….this adorable Girls Red Back to School Backpack by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring a DG Family schoolgirl character and felt rose appliqué. You’ll find a fun selection of back packs and bags from DG Family character backpacks to traditional bags in checks or the D&G children’s illustrated print.