Monnalisa Girls Shop The Runway Fall Winter 2016

I’m so excited to report that the Monnalisa Girls Fall Winter 2016 Collection that I saw first hand on the runway at Pitti Bimbo Kids Fashion Week in Firenze, Italy is now available in stores and online! Last January I was lucky enough to get a front row seat at the the Monnalisa Fall Winter 2016 Fashion Show at the Palazzo Corsini in Firenze, located right off the banks of the Arno River. The fashion show took place in a the beautiful Salone Donna Elena room fit for a princess including fresco painted ceilings in true Firenze Machiavelli style.

Watch the video of the Monnalisa Fall Winter 2016/17 Fashion Show that I shot off of my iphone 6s.

Here are a few of my favorite Monnalisa Looks for Fall Winter 2016 featured on the runway, now available online and ship worldwide.

Featured on the runway, this wonderfully luxurious and festive red dress by Monnalisa Couture is perfect for any special occasion. This gorgeous dress is made in honeycomb neoprene, with a beautiful red velvet ribbon, embellished with red diamantés, and wrapped several times around tied at the back in bows. Complete the look with a Black Synthetic Fur Bolero Jacket, black patent leather shoes and glittery black velvet hand bag.

Now this is the perfect elegant little black neoprene dress by Monnalisa Couture, complete with an amazing diamanté embellishment on the wide elasticated waistband. Perfect for any special event, this elegant, high-waisted dress with a full skirt flares out beautifully, kept in place with many layers of tulle on the cotton jersey slip below. Complete the look with a pair of black patent leather shoes, black purse with diamanté embellishment and a fur cape.

She’ll look perfect wearing this gorgeous girls floral print look featuring his girls navy blue jacket by Monnalisa Chic, with an elegant, tapestry-like floral print in red, orange and pink. Looks great with this matching ivory shirt & skirt, made from cotton blend with a textured paisley pattern. Complete the look with a pair of patent red shoes, red purse and fur collar.

Love this Monnalisa Jakioo streetwear look for girls featuring this soft neoprene skirt, with a leopard print. Easily dressed up or down to suit the occasion, complete the look with a long faux fur multi-striped coat, black patent leather ankle boots, and matching red purse. Don’t forget the MONNALISA CHIC Girls Red Fur & Diamanté Headphones.

Here’s another stylish streetwear look for girls by Monnalisa Jakioo featuring this Girl in Sunglasses on Snow Mountain Dress. This super comfy girls long-sleeved tunic dress is made in soft neoprene, with a stunning print of a girl on snowy mountains. Looks perfect with these leopard pants, red earmuffs and matching red purse.

Another cool MONNALISA JAKIOO Girls in Sunglasses on Snow Mountain look features this sweatshirt a pair of stylish black pants, bright red shoes and matching red purse.

She’s going to love this gorgeous look for girls by Monnalisa Chic that’s perfect for any special occasion, featuring an Ivory & Floral Neoprene Skirt and Jacket. Complete the look with a chic multi-colored striped faux fur cape, gold glittering shoes and a matching purse. She’ll look like she’s walking right off the runway during fashion week.

Perfect for any special occasion, I love this gorgeous Monnalisa Chic girls sleeveless soft neoprene dress designed with a dark navy blue bodice with ivory stripes, and features a panel of an elegant, tapestry-like floral print in red, orange, pink and green to match the skirt. The dress is perfect for spinning in with its full and voluminous skirt, pleats around the waist and layers of tulle frills attached to the smooth viscose lining. Complete the look with a pair of black patent leather shoes and red hair bow.

Last but not least is this a red version of the Monnalisa Chic girls sleeveless dress designed with an ivory bodice with burgundy red stripes, and features a panel of an elegant, tapestry-like floral print in red, orange, pink and green to match the skirt. The dress is perfect for spinning in with its full and voluminous skirt, pleats around the waist and layers of tulle frills attached to the smooth viscose lining.

