Stella McCartney Kids Mini Me – Resort 2016 New York Garden Party

Each Spring Stella McCartney launches her Resort Collection with a Festive Garden Party. For 2016 Stella McCartney unveiled her Resort 2016 collection at a Cuban-themed garden party on Elizabeth Street in New York City.

Stella McCartney welcomed her guests to her colorful Cuban-inspired garden where the models emerged wearing the summery Cruise 2016 collection punctuated with floral prints and vibrant shades.

The Resort 2016 Party was the place to be seen with celebrity attendees including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Maxwell, Stella McCartney, Alicia Keys, Cara Delevingne, Liv Tyler, Annie Clark, Amber Valetta and Miranda Kerr.

The Stella McCartney Resort 2016 Collection was so popular that the Spring Summer 2017 Stella McCartney Kids Collection brought back mini me pieces for girls and boys. Here are a few of my favorite mini me outfits inspired by the Stella McCartney Resort 2017 Collection.

Love this stunning Stella McCartney Kids Girls Mini Me Coral Hope Dress inspired by the Stella McCartney Women’s Resort 2016 Collection. This billowing cotton dress comes in a bright coral or lilac tone and features a gathered neckline with colorful beads and thin shoulder straps. The yarn in this garment is made from organically grown cotton. Complete the look with a pair of Stella McCartney Kids Blue Lace-Up Espadrilles made in denim fabric, with colorful rainbow and smiley face embroidery.

This is an adorable Stella McCartney Kids Baby Girls Blue Denim Chambray Dress. Inspired by the Stella McCartney Women’s Resort 2016 Collection, made in soft woven cotton chambray and featuring pretty embroidered flowers. This sweet baby dress comes with a matching pair of knickers. Another similar look is the Stella McCartney Kids Baby Girls Blue 2 Piece Floral Embroidered Top and Shorts Set.

Love this Stella McCartney Kids Girls Mini Me Denim Floral Embroidered featuring a Girls reversible bomber jacket with colorful floral embroidery and a smooth satin feel. Looks great with this Stella McCartney Kids Girls Blue Denim Embroidered ‘Violetta’ Top featuring beautiful yellow floral embroidery, inspired by the womenswear collection. Complete the look with a pair of Stella McCartney Kids Girls Blue Denim ‘Marlin’ Shorts with beautiful floral embroidery and frayed cuffs. Don’t forget to accessorize with a pair Girls Light Blue Espadrille Sandals and Blue Denim ‘Gardenia’ Backpack. Another option is this Stella McCartney Kids Girls Blue Denim Embroidered ‘Bess’ Dress featuring beautiful floral embroidery.

