Welcome to the Dolce & Gabbana Family

Dolce & Gabbana has launched their #DGFAMLIY campaign celebrating all members of the family. The DF Family collection features instantly recognizable naif patches with familiar faces of mothers and daughters, fathers and sons that decorate t-shirts, dresses, jacket and handbags. Featured patches include designers Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana and their adorable menagerie of pets.

In celebration of the #DGFAMILY collection Dolce & Gabbana launched a fashionable street art campaign – #DGFAMILY Graffiti – on the pavements of Milan, Paris, London and New York.

Starting May 6th, Dolce & Gabbana fans were invited to discover fashionable and eco-sustainable #DGFAMILY graffiti reproduced one hundred times in each city. The temporary drawings, which dissolve over a two-week period, are made using Green and Reverse Graffiti.

The smiling faces of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana with their pets: cats Zambia and Congo and three Labradors Mimmo, Rosa and Totò greet the public strolling down the pavements of Milan, London, Paris and New York.

Shop the #DGFAMILY Trend

DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Red #DG Family Down Padded Jacket

One of my favorite looks for boys in the DG Family trend is this Dolce & Gabbana Boys Red Down Padded Jacket. Featuring the Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana patch, this adorable hooded and zip-up jacket is soft and lightweight. Complete the look with a matching DG Family shirt and backpack.

DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black Silk #DG Family Top

For girls I love this Dolce & Gabbana black silk DG Family top featuring the family style appliqué with an embroidered logo crown, decorated with beads and diamanté.

DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Boys Grey #DG Family Babygrow

For babies this Dolce & Gabbana grey, hooded babygrow is one of my favorites, featuring the DG Family pets appliqué. It make the perfect stylish and cosy outfit for babies this Fall Winter 2016/17 season.