Welcome to the Dolce & Gabbana Family

Dolce Gabbana DGFamily Junior FW1617
Dolce Gabbana Boys DGFamily Jacket
Dolce Gabbana DG Family Mens FW16
Dolce Gabbana DG Family Womens FW16

Dolce & Gabbana has launched their #DGFAMLIY campaign celebrating all members of the family. The DF Family collection features instantly recognizable naif patches with familiar faces of mothers and daughters, fathers and sons that decorate t-shirts, dresses, jacket and handbags. Featured patches include designers Domenico Dolce, Stefano Gabbana and their adorable menagerie of pets.

In celebration of the #DGFAMILY collection Dolce & Gabbana launched a fashionable street art campaign – #DGFAMILY Graffiti – on the pavements of Milan, Paris, London and New York.

Dolce Gabbana DGFamily Graffiti Milan

Starting May 6th, Dolce & Gabbana fans were invited to discover fashionable and eco-sustainable #DGFAMILY graffiti reproduced one hundred times in each city. The temporary drawings, which dissolve over a two-week period, are made using Green and Reverse Graffiti.

Dolce Gabbana DGFamily Graffiti Paris

The smiling faces of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana with their pets: cats Zambia and Congo and three Labradors Mimmo, Rosa and Totò greet the public strolling down the pavements of Milan, London, Paris and New York.

Dolce Gabbana DGFamily Graffiti London

Shop the #DGFAMILY Trend

Dolce Gabbana Boys Red DG Family Down Jacket

DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Red #DG Family Down Padded Jacket

One of my favorite looks for boys in the DG Family trend is this Dolce & Gabbana Boys Red Down Padded Jacket. Featuring the Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana patch, this adorable hooded and zip-up jacket is soft and lightweight. Complete the look with a matching DG Family shirt and backpack.

Dolce Gabbana Girls Black Silk DG Family Shirt

DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black Silk #DG Family Top

For girls I love this Dolce & Gabbana black silk DG Family top featuring the family style appliqué with an embroidered logo crown, decorated with beads and diamanté.

Dolce Gabbana Baby Boys Grey DG Family Babygrow

DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Boys Grey #DG Family Babygrow

For babies this Dolce & Gabbana grey, hooded babygrow is one of my favorites, featuring the DG Family pets appliqué. It make the perfect stylish and cosy outfit for babies this Fall Winter 2016/17 season.

