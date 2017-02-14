Valentine’s Day Style – I Heart Kids Fashion

Happy, Happy Valentines Day Fashion Lovers! How could I resist a post on the cutest heart inspired stand out pieces for girls?! Here are a few of my favorites I spotted today online that ship worldwide.

Love this adorable girls navy blue sleeveless dress by Italian designer Fun & Fun featuring this perfect red hearts print. Featured on the runway at Pitti Bimbo Kids Fashion Week in Firenze, Italy.

I’ve always been a huge fan of British Designer Rachel Riley with her classic style….and so is Princess Catherine who often dresses her little ones in Rachel Riley outfits. Perfect for Valentines Day, this Rachel Riley Hearts Dress features a red and and white heart print pattern.

Who can forget the colorful Spanish brand Desigual who has designed this adorable Girls Navy Blue Stripe Dress with a Red Sequin Heart. Best part, the sequin appliqué which can be either red or silver by simply brushing them in a different direction. She’ll love the tiered layered skirt in a blue tulle over floral patterned tulle.

How about this super cute Italian designed outfit by Simonetta featuring a Wool Knitted Heart Dress designed in collaboration with the illustrator Zosen Bandido. A super cute and cozy look full of love!

Accessorize with this Little Marc Jacobs Red Heart Bag, designed in New York. The front is embellished with silver and blue diamanté and the designer’s name is at the back. Super Stylish for Valentines!

She’s going to love this MOSCHINO KID-TEEN Girls Black Heart Look with an an all-over colorful hearts print with branded MOSCHINO lettering. This gorgeous Italian designed collection also comes in a pretty shade of pink.

Love this UK designed PAUL SMITH JUNIOR Girls Pink Cotton ‘Nalicia’ Heart T-Shirt with a color block design, coral pink heart and a ‘Love’ slogan.

Stella McCartney has also included hearts in her Kids Collection with this Island Festival Lolly Red T-shirt with a colorful, smiley heart appliqué on the front. There’s also an adorable matching heart sweatshirt in the SS17 Collection.

The Spanish ‘Queen of Hearts’, AGATHA RUIZ DE LA PRADA has designed this super cute girls Pink Tulle & Sequins Heart Dress. Full of color, the dress is designed with a multi-colored zigzag pattern print, embellished with a sparkling pink sequin heart and a tulle layered skirt.

US designer JUICY COUTURE has designed this super cute Girls Pink Silver & Gold Glitter Heart Top

Girls featuring a gold and silver glitter crown and heart design on the front.

Last but not least is my favorite Valentines Day Mini Me Look year after year by Burberry Kids, featuring the classic Burberry Check with a bright red heart print….

Sending lot’s of love to fashionsitas of all ages…Happy Valentines Day! XOXO